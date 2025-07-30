The wait is over - the release is here!



Step into a world where strategy rules the battlefield. Every move matters: planning beats brute force, and your fighters depend entirely on your tactics. If you’ve been missing battles where brains win - welcome home.



FANTASY HEARTS awaits those ready to think, take risks, and conquer.

And to celebrate the launch - a gift for every hero!

🔥 Get a 40% discount on all DLC right away

🔥 Legendary Pack now available for just $5.99 instead of $15 - also with 40% off!



🌟 The time has come. The world is open. Jump in and start writing your story today.

Hero, we’ve been waiting for you