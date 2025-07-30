 Skip to content
30 July 2025 Build 19063274
The wait is over - the release is here!

Step into a world where strategy rules the battlefield. Every move matters: planning beats brute force, and your fighters depend entirely on your tactics. If you’ve been missing battles where brains win - welcome home.

FANTASY HEARTS awaits those ready to think, take risks, and conquer.
And to celebrate the launch - a gift for every hero!
🔥 Get a 40% discount on all DLC right away
🔥 Legendary Pack now available for just $5.99 instead of $15 - also with 40% off!

🌟 The time has come. The world is open. Jump in and start writing your story today.
Hero, we’ve been waiting for you
