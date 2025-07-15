 Skip to content
15 July 2025 Build 19062902
My Crosshair is a customizable crosshair overlay for Windows with various settings.

🎯 FEATURES:

  • Image Customization: Use any square image as your crosshair - it supports BMP, GIF, JPEG and PNG formats;

  • Size Customization: Adjust the crosshair size from a pixel to the image size, within half the screen height;

  • Aiming accuracy: The center of the image is always in the center of your screen;

  • Game Compatibility: Support for Windowed and Fullscreen Windowed display modes;

  • Network Independency: My Crosshair works offline and locally stores user preferences such as assigned hotkey, last crosshair image and size.

