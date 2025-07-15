My Crosshair is a customizable crosshair overlay for Windows with various settings.
🎯 FEATURES:
Image Customization: Use any square image as your crosshair - it supports BMP, GIF, JPEG and PNG formats;
Size Customization: Adjust the crosshair size from a pixel to the image size, within half the screen height;
Aiming accuracy: The center of the image is always in the center of your screen;
Game Compatibility: Support for Windowed and Fullscreen Windowed display modes;
Network Independency: My Crosshair works offline and locally stores user preferences such as assigned hotkey, last crosshair image and size.