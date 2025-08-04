 Skip to content
Major 4 August 2025 Build 19061939 Edited 4 August 2025 – 17:09:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

ZERO Sievert — Patch Notes

WELCOME TO THE RANGE

This patch introduces the long-requested Shooting Range, giving players a dedicated space to test weapons, experiment with builds, and sharpen their combat skills. We’ve also made meaningful improvements to the Prologue, enhancing the early-game experience, along with a range of UI, controller, and quality-of-life updates to keep ZERO Sievert running smoother than ever. Full details below...

NEW: SHOOTING RANGE

A long-requested feature is here: the Shooting Range, available immediately in the Bunker — no grind, no unlocks, just straight-up practice.

🔧 Where to Find It

  • Located in the main Bunker

  • Accessible right from the start

🎯 Purpose-Built Training Ground

  • Spawn various enemy types on command — including armoured targets

  • Test weapons, builds, and loadouts in safe, controlled conditions

📊 Detailed Feedback System

  • Live stats: Damage, recoil, bullet penetration

  • Skill & mastery modifiers

  • Clean vs. glancing hits

  • Perfect for tweaking every bullet and build

🧠 Sharpen Your Skills

  • Range markers for distance practice

  • Hone close-quarters reflexes and long-range precision

  • Great for new players and min-maxers alike

💬 Built with the Community in Mind

  • Your feedback helped shape this

  • We can't wait to see your creative builds and meta-breaking combos

  • Consider it your new lab for destruction

PROLOGUE IMPROVEMENTS AND CHANGES

We’ve made the Prologue experience smoother and more focused on learning:

  • No radiation in the Prologue

  • Guns no longer jam during the Prologue

  • Time does not pass, so you can learn at your own pace

  • Reduced loot in containers and bodies — less hoarding, more exploring

  • Removed some static chests to reduce clutter and streamline flow

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS & TWEAKS

  • Quest text and objectives now appear on the same screen

  • Base module crafting blocked unless the previous level is installed

  • New dialogue option with the Barman if you have the Prologue letter — he'll hand you 10,000 roubles

  • Quest screen optimizations (PDA & NPC versions)

  • Sprint toggle now off by default

  • Controller input tweaks for better responsiveness

  • UI performance optimizations for smoother navigation

500,000 PLAYERS STRONG

We've officially sold over half a million copies of ZERO Sievert. From a small bunker in the woods to a thriving community of survivors, you've carried this game on your backs. Every bug report, every build video, every wild raid story — you made this possible.

From all of us on the development team: Thank you!

We’re humbled, grateful, and more motivated than ever to keep making ZERO Sievert better.

CELEBRATION SALE — 30% OFF

Starting Wednesday August 6th, ZERO Sievert will be 30% off on Steam. It’s the perfect time to get your friends geared up and send them into the Zone with you. With an 85% "Very Positive" rating, we’re confident they’ll find a home in the bunker just like you did.

As always, your feedback shapes ZERO Sievert.

See you in the zone...
- The ZERO Sievert Dev Team

Changed files in this update

Windows ZERO Sievert Content Depot 1782121
