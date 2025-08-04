ZERO Sievert — Patch Notes
WELCOME TO THE RANGE
This patch introduces the long-requested Shooting Range, giving players a dedicated space to test weapons, experiment with builds, and sharpen their combat skills. We’ve also made meaningful improvements to the Prologue, enhancing the early-game experience, along with a range of UI, controller, and quality-of-life updates to keep ZERO Sievert running smoother than ever. Full details below...
NEW: SHOOTING RANGE
A long-requested feature is here: the Shooting Range, available immediately in the Bunker — no grind, no unlocks, just straight-up practice.
🔧 Where to Find It
Located in the main Bunker
Accessible right from the start
🎯 Purpose-Built Training Ground
Spawn various enemy types on command — including armoured targets
Test weapons, builds, and loadouts in safe, controlled conditions
📊 Detailed Feedback System
Live stats: Damage, recoil, bullet penetration
Skill & mastery modifiers
Clean vs. glancing hits
Perfect for tweaking every bullet and build
🧠 Sharpen Your Skills
Range markers for distance practice
Hone close-quarters reflexes and long-range precision
Great for new players and min-maxers alike
💬 Built with the Community in Mind
Your feedback helped shape this
We can't wait to see your creative builds and meta-breaking combos
Consider it your new lab for destruction
PROLOGUE IMPROVEMENTS AND CHANGES
We’ve made the Prologue experience smoother and more focused on learning:
No radiation in the Prologue
Guns no longer jam during the Prologue
Time does not pass, so you can learn at your own pace
Reduced loot in containers and bodies — less hoarding, more exploring
Removed some static chests to reduce clutter and streamline flow
OTHER IMPROVEMENTS & TWEAKS
Quest text and objectives now appear on the same screen
Base module crafting blocked unless the previous level is installed
New dialogue option with the Barman if you have the Prologue letter — he'll hand you 10,000 roubles
Quest screen optimizations (PDA & NPC versions)
Sprint toggle now off by default
Controller input tweaks for better responsiveness
UI performance optimizations for smoother navigation
500,000 PLAYERS STRONG
We've officially sold over half a million copies of ZERO Sievert. From a small bunker in the woods to a thriving community of survivors, you've carried this game on your backs. Every bug report, every build video, every wild raid story — you made this possible.
From all of us on the development team: Thank you!
We’re humbled, grateful, and more motivated than ever to keep making ZERO Sievert better.
CELEBRATION SALE — 30% OFF
Starting Wednesday August 6th, ZERO Sievert will be 30% off on Steam. It’s the perfect time to get your friends geared up and send them into the Zone with you. With an 85% "Very Positive" rating, we’re confident they’ll find a home in the bunker just like you did.
As always, your feedback shapes ZERO Sievert.
See you in the zone...
- The ZERO Sievert Dev Team
