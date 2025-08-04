ZERO Sievert — Patch Notes

WELCOME TO THE RANGE

This patch introduces the long-requested Shooting Range, giving players a dedicated space to test weapons, experiment with builds, and sharpen their combat skills. We’ve also made meaningful improvements to the Prologue, enhancing the early-game experience, along with a range of UI, controller, and quality-of-life updates to keep ZERO Sievert running smoother than ever. Full details below...

NEW: SHOOTING RANGE

A long-requested feature is here: the Shooting Range, available immediately in the Bunker — no grind, no unlocks, just straight-up practice.

🔧 Where to Find It

Located in the main Bunker

Accessible right from the start

🎯 Purpose-Built Training Ground

Spawn various enemy types on command — including armoured targets

Test weapons, builds, and loadouts in safe, controlled conditions

📊 Detailed Feedback System

Live stats : Damage, recoil, bullet penetration

Skill & mastery modifiers

Clean vs. glancing hits

Perfect for tweaking every bullet and build

🧠 Sharpen Your Skills

Range markers for distance practice

Hone close-quarters reflexes and long-range precision

Great for new players and min-maxers alike

💬 Built with the Community in Mind

Your feedback helped shape this

We can't wait to see your creative builds and meta-breaking combos

Consider it your new lab for destruction

PROLOGUE IMPROVEMENTS AND CHANGES

We’ve made the Prologue experience smoother and more focused on learning:

No radiation in the Prologue

Guns no longer jam during the Prologue

Time does not pass, so you can learn at your own pace

Reduced loot in containers and bodies — less hoarding, more exploring

Removed some static chests to reduce clutter and streamline flow

OTHER IMPROVEMENTS & TWEAKS

Quest text and objectives now appear on the same screen

Base module crafting blocked unless the previous level is installed

New dialogue option with the Barman if you have the Prologue letter — he'll hand you 10,000 roubles

Quest screen optimizations (PDA & NPC versions)

Sprint toggle now off by default

Controller input tweaks for better responsiveness

UI performance optimizations for smoother navigation

500,000 PLAYERS STRONG

We've officially sold over half a million copies of ZERO Sievert. From a small bunker in the woods to a thriving community of survivors, you've carried this game on your backs. Every bug report, every build video, every wild raid story — you made this possible.

From all of us on the development team: Thank you!

We’re humbled, grateful, and more motivated than ever to keep making ZERO Sievert better.

CELEBRATION SALE — 30% OFF

Starting Wednesday August 6th, ZERO Sievert will be 30% off on Steam. It’s the perfect time to get your friends geared up and send them into the Zone with you. With an 85% "Very Positive" rating, we’re confident they’ll find a home in the bunker just like you did.

As always, your feedback shapes ZERO Sievert.

See you in the zone...

- The ZERO Sievert Dev Team