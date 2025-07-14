 Skip to content
14 July 2025 Build 19061149 Edited 14 July 2025 – 09:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Drivers,


We have hotfixed an issue where players were receiving unusually large tips for CHALLENGE missions.


Expect more updates and fixes from our team soon.

See you in Barcelona!

The Simteract Team

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1351241
  • Loading history…
