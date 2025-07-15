 Skip to content
Major 15 July 2025 Build 19045491
Update notes via Steam Community

"Divine Crossing: Nether Wasteland DLC Update"
Jul 15, 2025

We sincerely thank all players for your support! The second DLC "Nether Wasteland" for Divine Crossing is now live, accompanied by a 15% OFF discount on base game.

NEW CONTENT
Nether Wasteland Expansion DLC
✓ New teleportation item: Soul-Sealing Urn
✓ New boss: King of Grudges
✓ Enhanced perception skill: ???

OPTIMIZATIONS
✓ Removed forced lock-on, now customizable
✓ Improved performance in specific scenes

QUEST GUIDE
Travel to Mocang Temple Kitchen to find the Soul-Sealing Urn. Interact to access the new map.


Changed files in this update

Depot 3306401
