"Divine Crossing: Nether Wasteland DLC Update"
Jul 15, 2025
We sincerely thank all players for your support! The second DLC "Nether Wasteland" for Divine Crossing is now live, accompanied by a 15% OFF discount on base game.
NEW CONTENT
✓ Nether Wasteland Expansion DLC
✓ New teleportation item: Soul-Sealing Urn
✓ New boss: King of Grudges
✓ Enhanced perception skill: ???
OPTIMIZATIONS
✓ Removed forced lock-on, now customizable
✓ Improved performance in specific scenes
QUEST GUIDE
Travel to Mocang Temple Kitchen to find the Soul-Sealing Urn. Interact to access the new map.
Changed files in this update