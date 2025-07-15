"Divine Crossing: Nether Wasteland DLC Update"

We sincerely thank all players for your support! The second DLC "Nether Wasteland" for Divine Crossing is now live, accompanied by a 15% OFF discount on base game.

NEW CONTENT

✓ Nether Wasteland Expansion DLC

✓ New teleportation item: Soul-Sealing Urn

✓ New boss: King of Grudges

✓ Enhanced perception skill: ???

OPTIMIZATIONS

✓ Removed forced lock-on, now customizable

✓ Improved performance in specific scenes

QUEST GUIDE

Travel to Mocang Temple Kitchen to find the Soul-Sealing Urn. Interact to access the new map.



