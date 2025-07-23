\[Speed Golf] Fixed a bug where the timer only worked for the first player in local multiplayer (Hotseat), while all subsequent players had their timer incorrectly set to 00 : 00 : 00 without updating.

Fixed an issue where the Host AFK timer was incorrectly applied to “Friends”, “Password”, and “Invite Only” lobbies. Inactive hosts in these lobby types will no longer receive the “Host Timing Out” prompt or be kicked from their lobbies.