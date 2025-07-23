 Skip to content
23 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Howdy Golfers! We've just released our second Hotfix for the May Quality of Life update! This is a smaller hotfix that fixes a couple of bugs that were present in the Quality of Life build. Read the patch notes below for more information.

Patch Notes

Bug Fixes

  • \[Speed Golf] Fixed a bug where the timer only worked for the first player in local multiplayer (Hotseat), while all subsequent players had their timer incorrectly set to 00 : 00 : 00 without updating.

  • Fixed an issue where the Host AFK timer was incorrectly applied to “Friends”, “Password”, and “Invite Only” lobbies. Inactive hosts in these lobby types will no longer receive the “Host Timing Out” prompt or be kicked from their lobbies.

Wishlist Golf With Your Friends 2 now:

