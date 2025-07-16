 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
16 July 2025 Build 19040031 Edited 16 July 2025 – 15:32:18 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

With this update, we are introducing gambling to the mix. With the new gamble game mode, if you fall you are given a second chance by spinning a wheel. Will you climb back up, or suffer the consequences of your gambling addiction.

Enjoy.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 2522521
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link