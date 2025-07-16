With this update, we are introducing gambling to the mix. With the new gamble game mode, if you fall you are given a second chance by spinning a wheel. Will you climb back up, or suffer the consequences of your gambling addiction.
Enjoy.
GAMBLING UPDATE - SEASON 5
Update notes via Steam Community
