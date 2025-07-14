We know you've probably had Zone gunk stuck to your boots for weeks - so we did some clean up around the Garage for you! We made changes to some settings, fixed a ton of bugs, and adjusted a few things - Version 1.9.4 of Pacific Drive is now available on PC and PS5.
Version 1.9.4 - Highlights
The sink, toilet, and hand dryer are functional at Oppy's Garage!
The Z.E.T.I. device upgrade issue has been fixed during the introductions to Expeditions quest line, when presented by Francis in the garage.
We have moved several gameplay options to the accessibility section of the pause menu - this means that they are universal, and will be applied across all saves as well as available in the Expeditions game mode. Check below for more details.
Bugs and UX Fixes
The following options have been moved to the Accessibility section of the settings menu, which applies them universally to all save slots and game modes like Expeditions:
Pausing the game while in menus
Easy Ignition
Equipped Part Swapping
Easy Shifter
Enabling or Disabling the Acid Splash effect on Windshield
Require Car in Park to Turn On
Fixed issues surrounding the start of an Expedition
Fixed placing a Rewoven Hard Drive into the Z.E.T.I not triggering the Expedition state (Map wouldn’t appear, garage couldn’t open)
Expeditions rewards are now fixed, solving the previous issue of them not being available to certain players
Fixed an issue where players could not install the Z.E.T.I. Device upgrade delivered by Francis during the Expeditions intro quest
A handful of rarely occurring crashes are now fixed permanently:
Spawning system-related crash from reloading into a map or resuming a save
PhysX crash
Rare crash during Expeditions introduction
Fixed an issue where the dash light indicating that Quirks are present would not turn on, leading to an issue where subtle quirks would go unnoticed
The Garage bathroom fixtures are fully functional once again - the sink, toilet, and hand dryer are all usable after resuming from a save or map reload
Fixed an issue where the Spike Strip and Spike Log Anomalies would unintentionally deal far too much damage to the player when the car dropped below its protection threshold
Fixed issue where subtitles would be shown twice during gameplay
Fixed an issue where retrieving items from a Burr using the Thermal Vacuum could cause them to fall under the world
Driver entrance to car animation has been fixed - no longer possible to crouch repeatedly, triggering physics obliteration of the car
PlayStation DualSense controllers now play radiation detection noises as intended
Known Issues
“The Visions” mission markers have a chance to not appear
Temporary workaround: mural locations have not changed, refer to this screenshot.
When reloading from a suspended run, the car can experience an incredible amount of upward movement depending on how closely to the car the game was saved
This situation is dependent upon frame perfect scenarios and is affected by car and player collision, is extremely rare.
Some Campaign Mission details can appear on Expeditions
Details may appear in route planner information if junction is repurposed from a Campaign Mission
Occasionally Tool Instruction UI will scale smaller via HUD
Temporary solution: Using the tool will make the text scale properly
When upgrading Backpacks at the Outfitting Station, additional quick slots will not immediately appear
The correct number of quick slots will display after leaving the Garage or reloading the save file
Trip Report may not properly count trip time displayed when loading from a suspended run
The Paint Shelf objective is registering paints and decal kits in locked Goldshells
Tesla Towers don’t target Conductive Goldshells
Status effect indicators on bumpers are not rotating properly in inventory when storing part
Player can stand on rear left door when exiting car if rear left door is open, will also cause door to break and fall off
Occasionally, Players are able to highlight containers through walls
