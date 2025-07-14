We have moved several gameplay options to the accessibility section of the pause menu - this means that they are universal, and will be applied across all saves as well as available in the Expeditions game mode. Check below for more details.

The Z.E.T.I. device upgrade issue has been fixed during the introductions to Expeditions quest line, when presented by Francis in the garage.

The sink, toilet, and hand dryer are functional at Oppy's Garage!

The following options have been moved to the Accessibility section of the settings menu, which applies them universally to all save slots and game modes like Expeditions: Pausing the game while in menus

Easy Ignition

Equipped Part Swapping

Easy Shifter

Enabling or Disabling the Acid Splash effect on Windshield

Require Car in Park to Turn On

Fixed issues surrounding the start of an Expedition Fixed placing a Rewoven Hard Drive into the Z.E.T.I not triggering the Expedition state (Map wouldn’t appear, garage couldn’t open)

Expeditions rewards are now fixed, solving the previous issue of them not being available to certain players

Fixed an issue where players could not install the Z.E.T.I. Device upgrade delivered by Francis during the Expeditions intro quest

A handful of rarely occurring crashes are now fixed permanently: Spawning system-related crash from reloading into a map or resuming a save

PhysX crash

Rare crash during Expeditions introduction

Fixed an issue where the dash light indicating that Quirks are present would not turn on, leading to an issue where subtle quirks would go unnoticed

The Garage bathroom fixtures are fully functional once again - the sink, toilet, and hand dryer are all usable after resuming from a save or map reload

Fixed an issue where the Spike Strip and Spike Log Anomalies would unintentionally deal far too much damage to the player when the car dropped below its protection threshold

Fixed issue where subtitles would be shown twice during gameplay

Fixed an issue where retrieving items from a Burr using the Thermal Vacuum could cause them to fall under the world

Driver entrance to car animation has been fixed - no longer possible to crouch repeatedly, triggering physics obliteration of the car