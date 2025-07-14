 Skip to content
14 July 2025
We know you've probably had Zone gunk stuck to your boots for weeks - so we did some clean up around the Garage for you! We made changes to some settings, fixed a ton of bugs, and adjusted a few things - Version 1.9.4 of Pacific Drive is now available on PC and PS5.



Version 1.9.4 - Highlights

  • The sink, toilet, and hand dryer are functional at Oppy's Garage!

  • The Z.E.T.I. device upgrade issue has been fixed during the introductions to Expeditions quest line, when presented by Francis in the garage.

  • We have moved several gameplay options to the accessibility section of the pause menu - this means that they are universal, and will be applied across all saves as well as available in the Expeditions game mode. Check below for more details.

Bugs and UX Fixes

  • The following options have been moved to the Accessibility section of the settings menu, which applies them universally to all save slots and game modes like Expeditions:

    • Pausing the game while in menus

    • Easy Ignition

    • Equipped Part Swapping

    • Easy Shifter

    • Enabling or Disabling the Acid Splash effect on Windshield

    • Require Car in Park to Turn On

  • Fixed issues surrounding the start of an Expedition

    • Fixed placing a Rewoven Hard Drive into the Z.E.T.I not triggering the Expedition state (Map wouldn’t appear, garage couldn’t open)

    • Expeditions rewards are now fixed, solving the previous issue of them not being available to certain players

  • Fixed an issue where players could not install the Z.E.T.I. Device upgrade delivered by Francis during the Expeditions intro quest

  • A handful of rarely occurring crashes are now fixed permanently:

    • Spawning system-related crash from reloading into a map or resuming a save

    • PhysX crash

    • Rare crash during Expeditions introduction

  • Fixed an issue where the dash light indicating that Quirks are present would not turn on, leading to an issue where subtle quirks would go unnoticed

  • The Garage bathroom fixtures are fully functional once again - the sink, toilet, and hand dryer are all usable after resuming from a save or map reload

  • Fixed an issue where the Spike Strip and Spike Log Anomalies would unintentionally deal far too much damage to the player when the car dropped below its protection threshold

  • Fixed issue where subtitles would be shown twice during gameplay

  • Fixed an issue where retrieving items from a Burr using the Thermal Vacuum could cause them to fall under the world

  • Driver entrance to car animation has been fixed - no longer possible to crouch repeatedly, triggering physics obliteration of the car

  • PlayStation DualSense controllers now play radiation detection noises as intended

Known Issues

  • “The Visions” mission markers have a chance to not appear

  • When reloading from a suspended run, the car can experience an incredible amount of upward movement depending on how closely to the car the game was saved

    • This situation is dependent upon frame perfect scenarios and is affected by car and player collision, is extremely rare.

  • Some Campaign Mission details can appear on Expeditions

    • Details may appear in route planner information if junction is repurposed from a Campaign Mission

  • Occasionally Tool Instruction UI will scale smaller via HUD

    • Temporary solution: Using the tool will make the text scale properly

  • When upgrading Backpacks at the Outfitting Station, additional quick slots will not immediately appear

    • The correct number of quick slots will display after leaving the Garage or reloading the save file

  • Trip Report may not properly count trip time displayed when loading from a suspended run

  • The Paint Shelf objective is registering paints and decal kits in locked Goldshells

  • Tesla Towers don’t target Conductive Goldshells

  • Status effect indicators on bumpers are not rotating properly in inventory when storing part

  • Player can stand on rear left door when exiting car if rear left door is open, will also cause door to break and fall off

  • Occasionally, Players are able to highlight containers through walls

Changed files in this update

