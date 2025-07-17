Hey everyone! Long time, no see. 👀 While we were pretty busy with a different platform release, we hope that you all behaved well!



We wanted to thank you for your ongoing support during this busy time and give you a small gift! We are happy to introduce our brand new Trading Cards, Steam backgrounds, and Avatars!

🎴Trading Cards and Items



We are introducing Trading Cards! Whether you want to keep them as a memento, sell them for a few dollars or use them to level up on Steam, there's something for everyone!

🌆Steam Backgrounds and Emoticons

10 different emoticons to put into your chat window.

6 common backgrounds , containing only one image.

3 uncommon backgrounds with two images from the same artwork.

2 rare backgrounds highlight the most intense parts of the artwork.

Exclusive Items

3 Animated Stickers

4 Animated Avatars

2 Mini-Profile Backgrounds

3 Animated Avatar Frames

🔲More Free Avatars

We also added new community avatars for your Steam profiles; they are free and can be chosen from your Steam avatar selection - have fun!

🟢Faster Updates Pipeline

We are finishing building a unified pipeline to support all platforms and ship updates as simultaneously as possible.

🔜What's Next?



PC version is getting the love it needs!

Months of optimization, code rewriting, and architecture changes have given us a much more polished Hard Bullet on standalone devices.



The future PC update will bring all the performance, UI, and quality-of-life improvements from standalone, combined with enhanced PC graphics, shadows, and physics. This will become a solid foundation for adding all the new content we’ve planned for Hard Bullet.

🗺️Upcoming Updates Roadmap



We have many exciting updates coming to HARD BULLET on all platforms! Starting with Stage 1, this Summer and following with Stage 2 - the end of this year!



We know that you are looking forward to seeing improved enemies with much better AI (looking at you, stupid enemies) - as we've heard rumors that they're done with getting smacked and are gearing up for their redemption era. You'd better watch out until then.



We'll reveal the details of Stage 2, including the Story Mode, at a later time. For now, try to come up with something. 👀

💣More Destruction



We all loved the old destruction system from 2020 — it let you break almost any physical object into pieces and totally change how the environment looked after shootouts. It was awesome, but it hit performance so hard we had to remove it.



Now, with more power on modern devices and better-optimized systems, we’re bringing object destruction back. Here’s a sneak peek at the new destruction features we’re working on — along with much more to come:



We plan to show more and explain how these new systems work in future devlogs!

In This Update

Lobby — added Upcoming Updates screen. You can now keep track of the upcoming updates in the lobby! Next time you launch the game, you will see a whiteboard waiting for you, which will be updated constantly.

Current game version: EA 0.7.8.13