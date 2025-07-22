Hello, Battle Train players!

First and foremost, we’d like to thank every single one of you who has played Battle Train and reached out to us with your feedback. Your positive comments mean the world to us, and your constructive criticism helps us make the game better!

On that second point, we’ve got some updates we think you’ll be excited to see.

● We’ve updated the way we are tracking Door of Worthiness progress, as well as the frequency of story nodes, to address feedback from you all–progression should be much, much faster and players shouldn’t feel as penalized for not choosing story paths now, which helps with some (although not all) of the story-gate feedback we’ve received

● You can now rebind the keyboard’s directional keys for camera movement/card selection

● We’ve made it more obvious when the player has a connected route and can attack, so that players are less likely to accidentally end their turn without attacking

● You can now view the enemy exhaust/discard pile.

● Battle cards are now smaller on handheld devices, allowing more of the map to be visible

● We fixed the AI getting stuck for a long time when trying to place a Deployable type of object

● We removed a hidden mana cost penalty for the AI playing the first card in a turn

● The hat shop will no longer spawn in segment 1 of a run, since no one ever has enough gold to buy anything at that point.

● The “impossible-without-bombs” card rush maps have been edited to… well… not be impossible…

● Some Trinket Route modifier issues should be resolved, allowing them to correctly apply every time.

● Smoke Bomb card effect reduced to 1 turn

● AI no longer has access to barricade track cards

● AI no longer has access to the Build-A-Mine card, which was causing softlock issues

● Trinkets that give a healing buff on win should now have a visible effect

● Trinkets that give a random chance for extra mana have had their seed fixed.

● Edited the icon for the Power of Love buff

● For our Steam Deck players - external controllers on the Steam Deck should now properly handle secondary controller inputs

Thank you again for being part of the Battle Train Community. We’re continuing to add to the game and are happy to see such enthusiastic players! If you’d like to chat with others about Battle Train or be able to talk things over with the Devs directly, feel free to join us on Discord!

http://discord.terribleposture.com/

The TPG Crew