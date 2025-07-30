The lights are on. The bass is pumping. The doors are open. Night Club Simulator has officially launched into Early Access on Steam!



Play Now Co-op up to 4 Players Upgrade & manage your own clubs Chaotic environment, drunks, disasters and everything in between Three unique maps with thousands of ways to party (or panic)



Whether you're running the bar or just trying to keep the lights on, the club is waiting for you.



Got bugs? Funny moments? Want to show off your club? Drop it all in Steam discussions we’re watching and laughing all day long!

THANK YOU to everyone who supported us on this journey. Now go make some chaos and keep the party alive!