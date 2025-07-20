Here are the fixes implemented in the latest update:

Gold Persistence After New Game: Fixed an issue where the gold value was incorrectly saved and retained after starting a new game, leading to players having unintended gold amounts from previous sessions. Gold will now reset correctly with each new game.

Magic Orb Icon Disappearance: Addressed a bug where the Magic Orb icon would vanish if a player attempted to unlock an ability without sufficient gold. This also resolves the issue where clicking the empty space made the icon reappear once more. The Magic Orb icon will now remain visible regardless of gold amount when trying to unlock abilities.

An issue has been resolved where pressing the English language button a second time would not close the menu. The menu is now correctly hidden upon language selection.