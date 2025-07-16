We have rewritten the conversations, reworked the battles, reviewed the quest rewards, and added 3 new quests to the storyline.



After creating a Hero, players are taken directly to the Dragon's Pursuit quest map, instead of selecting a weapon like before.

The selection of a starting weapon has been included as part of the new storyline (as a reward for the first quest).



We have updated the 4 key tutorials during Dragon's Pursuit to the new tutorial style.

Equipping a Weapon

Recruiting a Troop

Levelling a Troop

Upgrading a Weapon



We have added a Mini Boss battle to Quest 5 in the storyline.



The final reward for the questline will be a copy of The Guardian Dragon.



When players reach the World Map, they will be shown a Special New Player Offer with a new Troop, some resources, and the ability to scout enemy teams (as part of its VIP Point reward).



Quest Maps now contain some common UI options from the World Map, this includes:

Player's Hero info

Collection Button

Chest Button

Shop Button

Settings Button

Path Button

Gem, Gold, Soul amounts



All Quest Maps have received VFX, so the maps are no longer static images.



There are new VFX for the Quest nodes and path that show it unlocking to the next node, as well as drawing attention to the current quest's node on the map.



A Quest's Slide-in Menu will now display the player's team score (based on the last team used in battle) and the enemy team score for the next quest battle.



The Quest’s Slide-in Menu will rotate between the quest description and the quest's reward.

This frees up space to make them easier to read on smaller screens.



Players can now tap on a help button to learn more about the quest's reward.



We have added a "ghost" version of nodes on the map, so players can see the full length of the storyline, rather than fully hiding any quest nodes for the future story arcs.

They will become active (in their solid grey version), when they are part of the story arc the player is currently working through.





Bosses have a Boss Power. While the Boss troop is alive, they will create Heroic Gems at the start of their turn.



The Heroic Gems chosen will be themed to either the Kingdom or the Boss.



There is a visual effect that comes out of the troop when this effect triggers, so players know when/why it happens.



Broken Spire

The number of battles in the storyline has been reduced from 24 to 14.



We have adjusted the number of enemies in some of the early battles, to theme better to the story.



We have adjusted the level of enemies in battles during the event.



We have reviewed and adjusted some of the non-Kingdom income rewards to include XP Boosters.



Adana

We have introduced Mini Boss battles to the storyline.



The number of battles in the storyline has been reduced from 22 to 18.



We have adjusted the level of enemies in battles during the event.



We have reviewed and adjusted some of the non-Kingdom income rewards to include XP Boosters.



Zhul'Kari

We have introduced Mini Boss battles to the storyline.



The number of battles in the storyline has been reduced from 24 to 18.



We have adjusted the level of enemies in battles during the event.



We have reviewed and adjusted some of the non-Kingdom income rewards to include XP Boosters.



Disco Inferno: Match 100 Burning Gems



Baby it's Cold Outside: Match 100 Freeze Gems



Breaking Down Barriers: Match 100 Barrier Gems



After completing the Dragon Pursuit storyline, and reaching the World Map, all UI buttons will be available.

Previously, players would need to play the first couple of quests in Broken Spire before it would unlock.



The Adventurer's Path Shop Starter offers (the rotating offers with Troops, Weapons, Pets) are being retired. We are currently working to adjust the number of offers aimed at new players, and refocus the remaining ones to have clear value to new players.

This is the first part of a larger Shop Rework coming in future updates where we will be looking to consolidate and improve all offers within the game for all players - new and old alike.



Based on ongoing feedback we have received from Guild Leaders, we have adjusted the guild permissions around Guild Wars, so only Guild Leaders and Rank 2 members are able to register their guild for Guild Wars, and set their guild's Keep.

Original Guild Wars allowed Rank 3 members to register for the next event. Although we honored that original design in the initial Guild Wars release, we recognize that “Changing a Keep” and “Opting Out” is a lot more impactful than just “registering for a Guild War”, and as such, is more appropriate for Guild Ranks 1 and 2 only

Sorry Rank 3 folks! We will investigate giving Rank 3 Guild Members something new to offset this in a future update though.





We have fixed an issue where the Guild Wars Keep text was inconsistent.



