Major 25 July 2025 Build 18991578 Edited 25 July 2025 – 12:33:06 UTC
Update notes via Steam Community

The doors are open. The stories begin. And the choices? They're all yours.

🔥 Explore a rich collection of erotic chapters, each starring a different heroine with her own unique path and desires.
💋 From shy students to seductive strangers — who will you pursue first?
🎞️ Enjoy gorgeous animated scenes and immersive storytelling that grows hotter with every decision you make.
📖 Every choice matters. Every chapter is its own adventure in lust and longing.

Whether you seek love, domination, or something in between — your story starts now.
➡️ Available today. Go write your own Lusty Chapter.

