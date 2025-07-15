We discovered that you can, in fact, make a salad too powerful. Image credit to Discord user SilentBob4207.

Hey Guardians!

You’ve spoken, and we’ve heard! We’ve been collecting your feedback and seeing where Sunderfolk shines and where it needs polish.



This latest patch focuses on some popular community requests, as well as an expressive new feature.😁

What’s New / Priority Fixes in Sunderfolk

Now introducing: Emotes Players can now use Sunderfolk emotes with customizable text during combat and in-town.



Just click the Smile icon and go nuts! This will appear in town and during missions!

Renameable Player Prompts Were you too much of a loremaster and now you have to show your campaign to your family? We’ve got your back! Players can now rename the in-game prompts through the Shared Settings menu.



Name/Rename Your Campaign Players will now be able to name their campaign party as part of the Hero Select process, which will be used as the Save File name. Players may change their party name later via the Shared Settings menu. For players already in existing campaigns, you can create a new name for your party through Settings -> Shared Settings -> Campaign Rename.



Adjusted Boss Difficulty for Challenging/Shadowstone Boss monsters now receive a +1 damage buff like other monsters, instead of the unique +2 damage buff previously used.



Nerfed the Salad The Tangleroot Salad has been adjusted to prevent excessive creation of Vines. The flavor text description for Tangleroot Salad has been updated.



General Bugs & Issues Fixes

Encounters

Fixed an issue where the Ogre Queen would not take damage at the start of her turn if on a lava hex while Stunned.

Characters

Fixed an issue where Heroes will no longer gain an extra level when re-adding Heroes that had been previously dropped.

Adjusted the tooltip information for Berserker’s Rage ability to show the correct information.

Equipment

Fixed an issue where players that joined mid-campaign did not gain the appropriate Fate Cards from the hero level-up rewards.

Fate Card Adjustment: Executes with enemies under 5 HP now work with area-of-effect and Ranged attacks.

Donated Trinkets will now prioritize being pulled from the player’s inventory before their equipment slots when donating at the Bug Pens.

Fixed an issue where if multiple players attempted to donate Trinkets at the Bug Pens at the same time, only one user would be able to donate Trinkets.

NPC Conversations

Adjusted several incorrect NPC conversations in town.

New players who join an ongoing campaign will no longer be able to speak with Evelyn indefinitely.

Town upgrades are now accurately displayed in the Bug Pens menu when multiple upgrades are made in a row.

Fixed an issue where a conversation with Tuya would not disappear from the Tavern location and can be seen multiple times, locking out further conversations with other NPCs.

(This section contains story spoilers! Read at your own risk) Fixed an issue where conversations with the Rabbits after the Sundership Down quest failed to appear after completing it.



Don’t worry, if you don’t see something you’d like, continue leaving feedback! The best places are on our socials and on our Discord server.

Thanks for playing, and we’ll see you in Arden.