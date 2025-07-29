Changelog 0.78

Continued Lisa’s Route

In this update, Wifey will be going on her first encounter if the PC allows it.

You can get a bonus scene between the PC and Wifey after the last event. She will gain an upgrade in a skill if you do (see below).

After this event, the player will get access to Bernard’s list for Wifey’s skills. Due to her new employment, she will need to accumulate skills for certain situations. Wifey has Basic skills on the left in the menu (access by going to “check on girls”, “wifey” then the “Snoop” icon), and Special skills on the right. Basic skills are used in most interactions, but Special skills can be triggered under certain situations.

Another Snoop event added for new extra skills, traits, and an achievement

Continue to next event to get the Social media update

Other changes:

Added separate gallery for Lisa's route, fixed menu bugs, added new Skill menu for Wifey

Changelog 0.77

Soft NTR: The PC will be able to follow along, and Wifey will do what he is comfortable with. You'll be able to set boundaries on all dates on this route. However, if Wifey's Love Points are not high enough, she might not respect the PC's boundaries.

Hard NTR: all bets are off! Wifey does whatever she's inclined to do. Having a good relationship with her will grant more favor to the PC