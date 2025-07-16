

Hello, farmers!

Happy midweek! We’ve got a fresh update to brighten your day—Orange Season V1.0.3 is now available on Steam!

This update brings several important fixes aimed at making your farming experience more enjoyable. We’ve taken care of the crash issue in the chicken coop, sorted out the infinite loading screen issue, and cleaned up a few text problems that were affecting dialogue and menus.

Thank you so much for your continued support and feedback! We’re already working on more improvements and new content, so keep an eye out for what’s next!

In the meantime, be sure to check the patch notes below for all the details.

Orange Season V1.0.3 Patch Notes:



Resolved issues:

Game crashes upon entering the chicken coop

"No Translation" placeholder text is present in the game

Text fails to localize in selected language across multiple locations in gameplay.

Issue with adjusting the sound effects

Placed furniture gets moved/disappears after reloading a save file

Incorrect Information Of Cindy Is Displayed on Map

With controller; Empty animal name fields are seen and player can buy animals without giving names to them

Default font doesn't display quotes correctly

Infinite loading screen triggered during screen transition when player moves with the furniture

Thanks,

-SOEDESCO & Innerfire Studios