We're excited to announce a new free content update to SONOKUNI! From today, you can dig deep into a vast collection of artwork, design notes, and music tracks as part of a new Gallery Mode.

Boot up the game from today and you'll find a new option down at the bottom of the main menu. Select that and you'll get to peek behind the curtain to see how the final designs of SONOKUNI came to be, from time-bending power-wielding protagonist Takeru, to the bizarre biotech beings she battles against in her quest for vengeance.



Also included are a collection of music tracks from the game, giving players a chance to aurally drink in the eclectic Japanese hip hop tones of Don Yasa Crew while taking a break from the blood pressure-raising carnage of the main game.



And to celebrate this update - and the critical warmth the game has received since its launch earlier this year - there’s a new Accolades trailer! Check it out below!

We've been bowled over by the positive response to SONOKUNI so far!

Many Thanks,

Kakehashi Games