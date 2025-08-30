Hey everyone,

We’ve seen your feedback about game crashes, especially during espionage missions and high-action sequences. First off, thank you so much for sharing your experiences and supporting Shadow Protocol!

What’s Happening:

Some players are running into crashes that disrupt gameplay, and we know how frustrating this can be.

What We’re Doing:

We’re actively investigating these stability issues and working on a patch to improve performance across all hardware setups. Your feedback is incredibly helpful for us to diagnose and fix the problem quickly.

How You Can Help:

If you encounter a crash, please reply here (or email

shawnfuteran.dev@gmail.com) with:

What you were doing when the crash happened

Any error messages or crash logs (if available)

What’s Next:

We’ll keep you posted on progress and will announce when a stability update is live. Thank you for your patience and for helping us make Shadow Protocol even better!

— Shawn Futeran