Major 14 July 2025 Build 18965171 Edited 14 July 2025 – 13:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
Thanks for playing Croissant!

Major update that mainly adds a new soundtrack to the game, as well as lots of quality-of-life improvements and new skins.

Listen the new croissant soundtrack. This chill Lo-Fi soundtrack includes 40 tracks composed by Evan Kohne.

(Buying it is a great way to support us, thank you all)

Here are the new skins added in this update:


Changelog details:

  • Added skin139: Applissant (uncommon)

  • Added skin140: Portalissant (rare)

  • Added skin141: Blue Plasmelecroissant (common)

  • Added skin142: BOOissant (rare)

  • Added a 2-hour soundtrack of Lo-Fi chill music

  • Added release date to croissant skins descriptions

  • Added a music volume setting

  • Added several pages (of 50 players) for the leaderboard

  • Added new sounds effects for buttons

  • Modification of collection management

  • Modification of game icon

  • Modification of skins drop rates

  • Modification of the leaderboard refresh system

  • Modification of the settings menu

  • Improved leaderboard anticheat system

  • Deleted codes tab from inventory menu

  • Updated steam page

  • Updated Croissant trailer

  • Fixed several skins tag errors in collection

  • Optimization of the collection menu



