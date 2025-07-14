Thanks for playing Croissant!
Major update that mainly adds a new soundtrack to the game, as well as lots of quality-of-life improvements and new skins.
Listen the new croissant soundtrack. This chill Lo-Fi soundtrack includes 40 tracks composed by Evan Kohne.
(Buying it is a great way to support us, thank you all❤)
Here are the new skins added in this update:
Changelog details:
Added skin139: Applissant (uncommon)
Added skin140: Portalissant (rare)
Added skin141: Blue Plasmelecroissant (common)
Added skin142: BOOissant (rare)
Added a 2-hour soundtrack of Lo-Fi chill music
Added release date to croissant skins descriptions
Added a music volume setting
Added several pages (of 50 players) for the leaderboard
Added new sounds effects for buttons
Modification of collection management
Modification of game icon
Modification of skins drop rates
Modification of the leaderboard refresh system
Modification of the settings menu
Improved leaderboard anticheat system
Deleted codes tab from inventory menu
Updated steam page
Updated Croissant trailer
Fixed several skins tag errors in collection
Optimization of the collection menu
