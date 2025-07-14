Thanks for playing Croissant!

Major update that mainly adds a new soundtrack to the game, as well as lots of quality-of-life improvements and new skins.

Listen the new croissant soundtrack. This chill Lo-Fi soundtrack includes 40 tracks composed by Evan Kohne.

(Buying it is a great way to support us, thank you all❤)

Here are the new skins added in this update:





Changelog details:

Added skin139: Applissant (uncommon)

Added skin140: Portalissant (rare)

Added skin141: Blue Plasmelecroissant (common)

Added skin142: BOOissant (rare)

Added a 2-hour soundtrack of Lo-Fi chill music

Added release date to croissant skins descriptions

Added a music volume setting

Added several pages (of 50 players) for the leaderboard

Added new sounds effects for buttons

Modification of collection management

Modification of game icon

Modification of skins drop rates

Modification of the leaderboard refresh system

Modification of the settings menu

Improved leaderboard anticheat system

Deleted codes tab from inventory menu

Updated steam page

Updated Croissant trailer

Fixed several skins tag errors in collection

Optimization of the collection menu





