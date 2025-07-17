 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello readers,

Today marks a very special moment for me: Runa Illustra is finally released after two years of development!

This project has been a huge part of my life, and I’m incredibly proud to share it with the world. At its heart, Runa Illustra is a puzzle game with an experimental drawing mechanic that lets you manually draw runes to cast spells and solve challenges. If you enjoy games like Portal or The Talos Principle, I think you’ll feel right at home here.

Over the past two years, I’ve met so many amazing people, both at events and online, and I’ve had an absolute blast bringing this world to life. Looking back, I’m grateful for every step of the journey.

Now, with the game finally out in the wild, it’s time for me to start a new chapter. I’ve been experimenting with some new ideas already, and I’ll definitely share more when I have something to show.

Until then, I hope you enjoy Runa Illustra. Thank you so much for being here and supporting this little adventure of mine.

- Marco

