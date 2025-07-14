 Skip to content
14 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Updated to V1.3.0.

・Ten new professions have been added.

You can unlock new professions by spending coins on targeted in the 'Enhancement' section.

New professions will be added to the 'Enhancement' when a new chronicle is started.

The data in the middle of the Chronicle, prior to the update that added professions,

will remain consistent and can be played as it is, without reflecting the new profession items in the enhancements.

Please note that this will be added either when you advance the chronicle to the end,

or when you select 'From Beginning'.

・Addition of 4 types of combined techniques

With the addition of the new professions, four types of combined techniques were added.

A new combined technique that is activated by combining an existing occupation with a new occupation has been added.

・Add historical events.

Chronicle history events were added along with the addition of professions, etc.

・Various bug fixes

Changed files in this update

