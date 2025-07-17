 Skip to content
17 July 2025
Update notes via Steam Community

Hey, Survivors!

The Battle Of The Bands Update is now live!

NEW FEATURES 

GONDOLA IS BACK!  
We re-added the Gondola map into the regular rotation on Normal game mode. 

HOST MAP SELECTION! 
Lobby hosts can now select which map they would like to play. 

ROLE SCREEN 
While loading into a lobby, you will now see text that tells you your role prior to spawning in the cabin. 
 

 

BUG FIXES 

  • Fixed an issue where Fox and Wolf skin capes were slipping on larger model players 

  • Fixed a few issues with navigating on various supported controllers. 

  • Fixed some translation issues that were present in Greek. 

 

COSMETICS & PROGRESSION TREES 

This patch includes changes to support new cosmetics and progression tree(s). 

Project Winter Depot 774862
