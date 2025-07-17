Hey, Survivors!

The Battle Of The Bands Update is now live!

NEW FEATURES

G ONDOLA IS BACK!

We re-added the Gondola map into the regular rotation on Normal game mode.

HOST MAP SELECTION!

Lobby hosts can now select which map they would like to play.

ROLE SCREEN

While loading into a lobby, you will now see text that tells you your role prior to spawning in the cabin.



BUG FIXES

Fixed an issue where Fox and Wolf skin capes were slipping on larger model players

Fixed a few issues with navigating on various supported controllers.

Fixed some translation issues that were present in Greek.

COSMETICS & PROGRESSION TREES

This patch includes changes to support new cosmetics and progression tree(s).