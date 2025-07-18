Golf Gambit 1.0.3-EA Patch Notes
🛠️ Bug Fixes
- Fixed a bug that caused the out-of-bounds countdown not to start.
- Fixed a crash where the host would sometimes crash when starting a match.
- Fixed a crash with the out-of-bounds system trying to count the player out when spectating.
- Fixed a bug that was causing the Victory Lap achievement to trigger even if you didn’t win.
- Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a benchmark to run in the background during loading screens, causing stutter.
- Fixed a bug causing the Discord button on the main menu to scale up when hovered over.
⚙️ Gameplay & System Improvements
- Made changes to make the physics feel more accurate.
- The scoreboard and trap picking menu now hide all other UI elements behind them (e.g. the timer).
- Optimized trap video clips, saving almost 200MB of storage!
🎮 New Features & Additions
- Added an option to disable tinnitus effects in the settings menu.
- Added a warning message if our backend servers are down.
- Added a sound when rotating a trap.
- Added rarity colors to traps in the trap menu! We now have Common, Rare, and Legendary traps!
Changed files in this update