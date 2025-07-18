 Skip to content
18 July 2025
Golf Gambit 1.0.3-EA Patch Notes


🛠️ Bug Fixes

  • Fixed a bug that caused the out-of-bounds countdown not to start.
  • Fixed a crash where the host would sometimes crash when starting a match.
  • Fixed a crash with the out-of-bounds system trying to count the player out when spectating.
  • Fixed a bug that was causing the Victory Lap achievement to trigger even if you didn’t win.
  • Fixed a bug that sometimes caused a benchmark to run in the background during loading screens, causing stutter.
  • Fixed a bug causing the Discord button on the main menu to scale up when hovered over.


⚙️ Gameplay & System Improvements

  • Made changes to make the physics feel more accurate.
  • The scoreboard and trap picking menu now hide all other UI elements behind them (e.g. the timer).
  • Optimized trap video clips, saving almost 200MB of storage!


🎮 New Features & Additions

  • Added an option to disable tinnitus effects in the settings menu.
  • Added a warning message if our backend servers are down.
  • Added a sound when rotating a trap.
  • Added rarity colors to traps in the trap menu! We now have Common, Rare, and Legendary traps!

