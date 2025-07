Hey everyone,

Spell Wizard is now available to play on Steam.

Thank you everyone for showing interest in the game. It's been a fun solo project to learn game development and the feedback I've gotten from the demo has been amazing.

If you run into any issues I'd really appreciate it if you could let me know, I've put together a quick Google Form to make it easy for you.

🐛 Bug Report Form: https://forms.gle/yzhvKXnHyR4UPFQP7

Hope you enjoy the full release! 🧙‍♀️