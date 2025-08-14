 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals PEAK THE FINALS The Bazaar
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
14 August 2025 Build 18923564 Edited 14 August 2025 – 14:32:37 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Dive and Dine Simulator has officially launched on Steam in Early Access!

Suit up, dive deep, and catch exotic marine life to transform into mouth-watering dishes for your very own restaurant. Explore colorful underwater zones, upgrade your diving gear, and master realistic cooking mechanics to impress your customers and grow your culinary empire.

🎣 Explore & catch – from tiny shrimp to massive exotic fish.

🍳 Cook & create – grill, fry, bake, and steam your way to gourmet perfection.

🤿 Play solo or co-op – dive, cook, and serve with friends for maximum fun.

🛒 Play now and help shape the future of Dive and Dine Simulator — your underwater restaurant adventure starts here!


Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link