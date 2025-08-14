Dive and Dine Simulator has officially launched on Steam in Early Access!



Suit up, dive deep, and catch exotic marine life to transform into mouth-watering dishes for your very own restaurant. Explore colorful underwater zones, upgrade your diving gear, and master realistic cooking mechanics to impress your customers and grow your culinary empire.



🎣 Explore & catch – from tiny shrimp to massive exotic fish.



🍳 Cook & create – grill, fry, bake, and steam your way to gourmet perfection.



🤿 Play solo or co-op – dive, cook, and serve with friends for maximum fun.



🛒 Play now and help shape the future of Dive and Dine Simulator — your underwater restaurant adventure starts here!



