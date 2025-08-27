Why The Demo?
While i continue to work on the developments of the main branch players can experience Cosmos in its current state for FREE with the Demo, If you like it - Buy it and support me, If not? no sweat! The only features that will not be available in the Demo is the following:
Steam Achievements
Development Updates from the Main Branch
What about the paid game?
Players who own the game will receive an additional 10,000 Star shards using the code: BuyCosmos
(This is found in the developer codes sub menu in the settings menu)
This feature will be implemented soon with a new patch to the main branch...
Changed files in this update