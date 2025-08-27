 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Deadlock HELLDIVERS™ 2 Hollow Knight METAL GEAR SOLID Δ: SNAKE EATER Marvel Rivals Hollow Knight: Silksong
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
27 August 2025 Build 18915766 Edited 28 August 2025 – 19:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Why The Demo?

While i continue to work on the developments of the main branch players can experience Cosmos in its current state for FREE with the Demo, If you like it - Buy it and support me, If not? no sweat! The only features that will not be available in the Demo is the following:

  • Steam Achievements

  • Development Updates from the Main Branch

What about the paid game?

Players who own the game will receive an additional 10,000 Star shards using the code: BuyCosmos
(This is found in the developer codes sub menu in the settings menu)

This feature will be implemented soon with a new patch to the main branch...

Changed files in this update

Windows Abyss Content Depot 1209571
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link