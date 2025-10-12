[p]This is the first and probably only majour update to Deltascention. Any future ones will most likely either be small updates or just a patch or two. But this update provides A LOT of content that was necessary in V1, now finally here in V2Changelog:- New Weapon: Claws!- 13 New Upgrades! (6 Common, 4 Uncommon, 3 Rare)- Arena cannot choose the same layout twice- Replaced Bleeding with Rust (Subject to future rework again)- Reworked Fire into a Debuff- Map Change Speed: 5 -> 4- Shielder Drone Applied Shield: 200 -> 150- Spawner Converts 50% of recieved Max Shield into Max Health- Reworked Explosions to now have Size and Damage seperate values- Enemies now scale in health and damage as waves progress (+0.04% per round (Round 50 = 2x))- All obtained Upgrades can be viewed in the Pause Menu- Damage Numbers now bounce when appearing- Added Curses (Togglable settings to make the game A LOT harder)- Added Virtues (Togglable settings to make the game A LOT easier)- Stat Sheets are located in the Lobby and show previous stats.- A COMPLETE Remake of the Apex Core Final BossThis update also have a few other smaller changes that were not mentioned, but overall this is it.I wish you all the best.