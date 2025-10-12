[p]This is the first and probably only majour update to Deltascention. Any future ones will most likely either be small updates or just a patch or two. But this update provides A LOT of content that was necessary in V1, now finally here in V2
Changelog:
- New Weapon: Claws!
- 13 New Upgrades! (6 Common, 4 Uncommon, 3 Rare)
- Arena cannot choose the same layout twice
- Replaced Bleeding with Rust (Subject to future rework again)
- Reworked Fire into a Debuff
- Map Change Speed: 5 -> 4
- Shielder Drone Applied Shield: 200 -> 150
- Spawner Converts 50% of recieved Max Shield into Max Health
- Reworked Explosions to now have Size and Damage seperate values
- Enemies now scale in health and damage as waves progress (+0.04% per round (Round 50 = 2x))
- All obtained Upgrades can be viewed in the Pause Menu
- Damage Numbers now bounce when appearing
- Added Curses (Togglable settings to make the game A LOT harder)
- Added Virtues (Togglable settings to make the game A LOT easier)
- Stat Sheets are located in the Lobby and show previous stats.
- A COMPLETE Remake of the Apex Core Final Boss
This update also have a few other smaller changes that were not mentioned, but overall this is it.
I wish you all the best.