■Patch Notes (Version 1.10)
・DLC "Cyberpunk Costume Pack" support
(The "Cyberpunk Costume Pack" DLC must be purchased separately and downloaded to use.)
・Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese added
・Minor bug fixes
・Quality of life improvements
■Release Date
July 31, 2025 10:00 JST
We hope this improves your Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 gameplay experience.
Announcing Patch 1.10 Update for Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows 64-bit Depot 3081321
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update