■Patch Notes (Version 1.10)

・DLC "Cyberpunk Costume Pack" support

(The "Cyberpunk Costume Pack" DLC must be purchased separately and downloaded to use.)

・Traditional Chinese, Simplified Chinese added

・Minor bug fixes

・Quality of life improvements



■Release Date

July 31, 2025 10:00 JST



We hope this improves your Fuga: Melodies of Steel 3 gameplay experience.