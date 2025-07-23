 Skip to content
23 July 2025 Build 18897442 Edited 23 July 2025 – 13:59:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hi everyone,

with this patch we introduce a ton of fixes:

  • improved camera movement in mutliple scenes

  • overhauled misguiding/faulty colliders

  • geometry fixes

  • performance and physics improvements

Thank you for playing :)

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1904881
