- ACCESSIBILITY: Edge scroll (moves the camera when the cursor is near the edge of the screen) - off by default, can be toggled in the settings
- Custom window size persists after closing the game
- Certain impossible save names are now properly impossible
- Input fields on Steam Deck now correctly react to letters that aren't a part of a standard Latin alphabet
d.2 'DOVE'
Update notes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Windows Depot 1028311
- Loading history…
macOS Depot 1028312
- Loading history…
Linux Depot 1028313
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update