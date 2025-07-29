 Skip to content
29 July 2025 Build 18893486 Edited 29 July 2025 – 10:06:05 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
- ACCESSIBILITY: Edge scroll (moves the camera when the cursor is near the edge of the screen) - off by default, can be toggled in the settings
- Custom window size persists after closing the game
- Certain impossible save names are now properly impossible
- Input fields on Steam Deck now correctly react to letters that aren't a part of a standard Latin alphabet

