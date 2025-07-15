Thank you to every brave gunslinger who joined our beta rides, shared feedback, and believed in our Wild West vision. Today, Reed Renson and Ace Horizon Studios invite you to dive headfirst into Red Pistol, our full release roguelike bullet‑hell adventure. Get ready to blaze new trails in a dark frontier!

🏜️ Explore Four Cursed Biomes

RedWood: Wander misty forests haunted by vengeful spirits.

Desolation Sands: Survive blistering deserts swarming with the undead.

Whispering Pines: Navigate fog‑shrouded woods teeming with spectral foes.

Crimson Mansion: Storm the vampire lord’s gothic stronghold.

Experience procedural map generation—no two runs feel the same.

👹 Face Unforgettable Boss Fights

Soul King: Conjurer of malevolent spirits

Iron Heart: A living tank in medieval armor

Blazing Crown: Pyromancer ruling fire and flame

Varius Valentine: The vampire mastermind behind the undead plague

Each boss wields a red crystal—your key to ending the dark curse.

💰 Launch Discount: 20% OFF Until July 22!

Ride into action for only US$ 7.99—your best shot at conquering the Dark West at a bargain.

🤝 Support the Frontier

Wishlist & Follow on Steam to help fellow gunslingers discover Red Pistol

Leave a Review after your first few runs to share your hard‑earned grit

Join Our Discord for developer Q&As, build swaps, and community challenges

Follow @AceHStudio on Twitter for behind‑the‑scenes art, devlogs, and giveaways

See you at high noon, gunslinger—your next showdown awaits!



