Update: Voiceover, Optimization, and Bug Fixes!

Friends! We’re back with a new patch and want to start by apologizing for the long silence. Thank you for your patience and support!

This update includes:

Full Russian voiceover — experience the game’s atmosphere fully localized in Russian!

Bug fixes and error corrections reported by the community.

Improved optimization for smoother and more stable performance across different systems.

We truly appreciate your feedback — it helps us make the game even better!