 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Marvel Rivals Battlefield™ 1 Monster Hunter Wilds THE FINALS
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
13 August 2025 Build 18881220 Edited 13 August 2025 – 15:06:16 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Update:  Voiceover, Optimization, and Bug Fixes!

Friends! We’re back with a new patch and want to start by apologizing for the long silence. Thank you for your patience and support!

This update includes:

  •  Full Russian voiceover — experience the game’s atmosphere fully localized in Russian!

  • Bug fixes and error corrections reported by the community.

  • Improved optimization for smoother and more stable performance across different systems.

We truly appreciate your feedback — it helps us make the game even better!

Changed files in this update

Windows 64-bit Depot 1710671
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link