Alpha 0.3 – Public Release!

The game is now available to everyone! Alpha 0.3 brings a ton of improvements, new features, and polish across the board. Here's what’s new:

🚀 New Features

Tower Count Limits: Towers are now limited per type, with visual indicators to help you plan more strategically.

Tower Upgrade Circles: Visual indicators show which towers are upgraded.

First-Time Map Intro: The first map now plays a short intro the first time you load it.

Bonus Tower Display: See how many bonus towers you'll earn on the next map.

Separate Music & FX Volume Controls: Fine-tune your audio experience.

Firing Animations: Turrets now visually rotate and fire (Tower 1 & 2).

New Developer Tools: Internal tools for managing tower limits and spawn data — this helps us build content faster and better.

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements

Wave Difficulty Balancing: Enemy waves have been rebalanced for a smoother difficulty curve.

Pause Menu Fixes: No more getting stuck or unpausing in the wrong context.

Improved Camera Controls: Minimum height lowered for better tactical views.

Name Input Fix: Player names can now include numbers.

Build Menu Feedback: Build UI now turns gray properly when no tower cores are available.

Updated Tutorial Page: More clarity for new players.

Shop Price Fixes: Small balance tweaks to shop values.

General UI Optimization: Menus feel snappier and more responsive.

Visual Polish: Several small visual fixes for a cleaner look.

This is a big step forward for the game, and we’re excited to finally open the gates to new players! Your feedback is more important than ever — join us on Discord and help shape what's next.