 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Marvel Rivals Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ 2042 SUPERVIVE
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
1 August 2025 Build 18867084 Edited 1 August 2025 – 06:06:21 UTC by Wendy Share
This build has not been seen in a public branch.
Update notes via Steam Community

Alpha 0.3 – Public Release!

The game is now available to everyone! Alpha 0.3 brings a ton of improvements, new features, and polish across the board. Here's what’s new:

🚀 New Features

  • Tower Count Limits: Towers are now limited per type, with visual indicators to help you plan more strategically.

  • Tower Upgrade Circles: Visual indicators show which towers are upgraded.

  • First-Time Map Intro: The first map now plays a short intro the first time you load it.

  • Bonus Tower Display: See how many bonus towers you'll earn on the next map.

  • Separate Music & FX Volume Controls: Fine-tune your audio experience.

  • Firing Animations: Turrets now visually rotate and fire (Tower 1 & 2).

  • New Developer Tools: Internal tools for managing tower limits and spawn data — this helps us build content faster and better.

🛠️ Fixes & Improvements

  • Wave Difficulty Balancing: Enemy waves have been rebalanced for a smoother difficulty curve.

  • Pause Menu Fixes: No more getting stuck or unpausing in the wrong context.

  • Improved Camera Controls: Minimum height lowered for better tactical views.

  • Name Input Fix: Player names can now include numbers.

  • Build Menu Feedback: Build UI now turns gray properly when no tower cores are available.

  • Updated Tutorial Page: More clarity for new players.

  • Shop Price Fixes: Small balance tweaks to shop values.

  • General UI Optimization: Menus feel snappier and more responsive.

  • Visual Polish: Several small visual fixes for a cleaner look.

This is a big step forward for the game, and we’re excited to finally open the gates to new players! Your feedback is more important than ever — join us on Discord and help shape what's next.

Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link