16 July 2025 Build 18850606 Edited 16 July 2025 – 12:52:19 UTC by Wendy Share
Xeno Rangers is released today!

Xeno Rangers is a Couch-Co Op Platformer Defense game where you must defend your HQ from enemy hordes by building your base and defenses wisely, while you fight using weapons & items acquired and upgraded along the way. It’s built for fans of Tower Defense and action platforming.


Game Features

  • 20+ action packed levels

  • Randomized replayable gameplay

  • 15+ turrets with levels

  • 45+ weapons

  • 20+ items

  • 30+ enemy types and bosses

  • Multiple game modes

  • Languages supported include English, German, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese and French.

