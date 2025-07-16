Xeno Rangers is released today!

Xeno Rangers is a Couch-Co Op Platformer Defense game where you must defend your HQ from enemy hordes by building your base and defenses wisely, while you fight using weapons & items acquired and upgraded along the way. It’s built for fans of Tower Defense and action platforming.



Game Features

20+ action packed levels

Randomized replayable gameplay

15+ turrets with levels

45+ weapons

20+ items

30+ enemy types and bosses

Multiple game modes