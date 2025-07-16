Xeno Rangers is released today!
Xeno Rangers is a Couch-Co Op Platformer Defense game where you must defend your HQ from enemy hordes by building your base and defenses wisely, while you fight using weapons & items acquired and upgraded along the way. It’s built for fans of Tower Defense and action platforming.
Game Features
20+ action packed levels
Randomized replayable gameplay
15+ turrets with levels
45+ weapons
20+ items
30+ enemy types and bosses
Multiple game modes
Languages supported include English, German, Chinese, Russian, Spanish, Portuguese (Brazil), Japanese and French.