We are honored to welcome you to Tokyo, a vibrant metropolis where traditional and modern Japan meet. Visit the quaint shops of Yanaka Ginza, sample local flavors from the food stands in Omoide Yokocho, and putt through the brightly-lit streets of the Shinjuku district. Arigato gozaimasu! Fly into Tokyo now!

Course Release

Standard 36 holes, 18 Easy and 18 Hard, with associated lost balls (18) and a unique, collectible putter

Limited-time “Tokyo" Welcome Island takeover

11 (4 heads and 7 accessories) new Japanese avatar cosmetics, both traditional and modern

Several creatures to meet (and photograph) along the way

Rideable train around the course

ICYMI

Winners of the Share the Love contest were announced! Find more information here .

Congrats to the winners of the Evil Lairs Relay! Check out the scores and winning teams in our Official Discord server .

Giant and High Gravity Modes are now available on Passport: Venice and Mars Gardens

Mini and Low Gravity Modes are now available on Sweetopia, Cherry Blossom, and Temple at Zerzura

We have released updates to the Walkabout Wristwatch and introduced the CocoVision Camera! You can read more about these features here.

Fixes and Bugs

Fixes

Accessibility scaling stays applied to wristwatch UI across scene changes

Around the World Easy H7: Adjustments made to the wind suction pipes, allowing the ball to be successfully carried into the pipes without becoming stuck at the base

Venice Easy H18: Adjustments made to the greens to avoid early ball timeouts on central hill and slopes.

Meow Wolf Hard H8: Fixes made for NoButt's mouth portal, which now appropriately and consistently allows passage to the player ball once hit through

Slingshots: Fixes for various course targets, awarding an accurate point count

Pocket Edition: Visual adjustments made to Avatar customization so it is fully in view

Experiencing a bug while mini-golfing? Please review our FAQ for troubleshooting steps and answers for basic bugs. If you don't find a solution, send a bug report to our team through our support inbox (wmgsupport@mightycoconut.com) or the bug report section of our Discord, so our team can investigate.

