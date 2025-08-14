 Skip to content
14 August 2025 Build 18848822 Edited 14 August 2025 – 16:09:07 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We are honored to welcome you to Tokyo, a vibrant metropolis where traditional and modern Japan meet. Visit the quaint shops of Yanaka Ginza, sample local flavors from the food stands in Omoide Yokocho, and putt through the brightly-lit streets of the Shinjuku district. Arigato gozaimasu! Fly into Tokyo now!

Course Release

  • Standard 36 holes, 18 Easy and 18 Hard, with associated lost balls (18) and a unique, collectible putter

  • Limited-time “Tokyo" Welcome Island takeover

  • 11 (4 heads and 7 accessories) new Japanese avatar cosmetics, both traditional and modern

  • Several creatures to meet (and photograph) along the way

  • Rideable train around the course

ICYMI

  • Winners of the Share the Love contest were announced! Find more information here.

  • Congrats to the winners of the Evil Lairs Relay! Check out the scores and winning teams in our Official Discord server.

  • Giant and High Gravity Modes are now available on Passport: Venice and Mars Gardens

  • Mini and Low Gravity Modes are now available on Sweetopia, Cherry Blossom, and Temple at Zerzura

  • We have released updates to the Walkabout Wristwatch and introduced the CocoVision Camera! You can read more about these features here.

Fixes and Bugs

Fixes

  • Accessibility scaling stays applied to wristwatch UI across scene changes

  • Around the World Easy H7: Adjustments made to the wind suction pipes, allowing the ball to be successfully carried into the pipes without becoming stuck at the base

  • Venice Easy H18: Adjustments made to the greens to avoid early ball timeouts on central hill and slopes.

  • Meow Wolf Hard H8: Fixes made for NoButt's mouth portal, which now appropriately and consistently allows passage to the player ball once hit through

  • Slingshots: Fixes for various course targets, awarding an accurate point count

  • Pocket Edition: Visual adjustments made to Avatar customization so it is fully in view

Experiencing a bug while mini-golfing? Please review our FAQ for troubleshooting steps and answers for basic bugs. If you don't find a solution, send a bug report to our team through our support inbox (wmgsupport@mightycoconut.com) or the bug report section of our Discord, so our team can investigate.

Buy and Play

Players must update to the latest 6.0 version of Walkabout Mini Golf to access the latest and greatest in mini golf and maintain multiplayer gameplay functionality.

Changed files in this update

