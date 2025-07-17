



Hi guys!

Get ready for a retro rampage! Beat 'Em Up Collection (QUByte Classics) is officially available on Steam starting today!

This action-packed bundle includes 7 side-scrolling beat 'em up classics, each carefully preserved and updated with modern features like rewind, save states, visual filters, digital manuals, and full control remapping.



What's in the Collection?

🗡️ First Samurai: A mystical warrior battles through time to defeat an evil wizard. Platforming meets fast-paced sword combat in this eastern fantasy classic from the 16-bit era.

⚔️ Second Samurai: Time-traveling sequel to First Samurai. With richer visuals and co-op play, you’ll fight through ancient, medieval, and futuristic worlds to stop chaos from spreading.

🍗 Gourmet Warriors: A bizarre beat 'em up set in a dystopian future where food is power. Battle mutant chefs and culinary-themed enemies in this over-the-top cult classic.

💥 Iron Commando: Once lost to time, now revived. Join two elite fighters as they clean up the streets using fists, blades, and even motorcycles. Explosive action from start to finish.

🐉 Legend: A medieval-themed beat 'em up where knights clash with monsters. Wield your sword against evil in a beautifully animated journey for justice and glory.

🛡️ Sword of Sodan: Known for its massive character sprites and gritty fantasy world, this classic brings dark magic, brutal combat, and raw 16-bit power to your screen.

🌪️ The Tale of Clouds and Winds: An ultra-rare Chinese martial arts beat 'em up featuring mythological enemies and traditional art. A hidden gem finally getting the spotlight it deserves.



Collection Features

✅ Rewind function

✅ Save/load anytime

✅ CRT and scanline filters

✅ Digital game manuals

✅ Fully remappable controls

✅ Menu languages: English, Portuguese (BR), Spanish

Available now with a launch discount for a limited time!