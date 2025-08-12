 Skip to content
POPULAR TODAY Battlefield™ 6 Open Beta PEAK Battlefield™ 1 Battlefield™ V Counter-Strike 2 Battlefield™ 2042
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
12 August 2025 Build 18826894 Edited 12 August 2025 – 22:09:03 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

We’ve just released a brand new patch full of bug fixes and improvements for Below Zero! 

This update will roll out worldwide and might take some time to appear across the globe.

PC & Console

  • Added a pop-up newsfeed that can be used for one-time-only announcements.

  • Fixed a rare bug that would stop the game world from streaming in and make the game unresponsive when attempting to save in some cases.

  • Fixed the Ice Worm always damaging the Vehicle/Snowfox/Player from any distance.

  • Changed the chance of knocking the player off of the Snowfox when taking damage from the Ice Worm from 100% to 25% to make the encounter less frustrating..

  • Changed the Snowfox's collider to make it less annoying to drive by, greatly reducing the amount it can get stuck on obstacles and props.

  • Changed the orientation of the Snowfox when deployed to now properly face the same direction as the player to make it easier to mount in a hurry.

  • Changed the Snowfox's damage from terrain impact from 100% to 12%, to not need as many repairs from just driving.

  • Fixed when the Ice Worm pushed the Snowfox it would only trigger a cooldown to the physical push but not damage and knock off.

  • Fixed the Snowfox occasionally falling inside the terrain and disappearing forever when deploying it.

  • Fixed the "lightning flashes" accessibility option preventing the Repair Tool from using power when it was unchecked.

  • Changed the main menu on all platforms by removing the merchandise store banner.

  • Fixed the texture filter quality to use Bilinear for some sprites on the Blueprints PDA tab.

PC only (excluding Windows Store)

  • Fixed gamepad selection indicator being visible after switching from gamepad to keyboard and mouse.

Changed files in this update

Windows Subnautica Expansion (Windows) Depot 848452
  • Loading history…
macOS Subnautica Expansion (OSX) Depot 848453
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link