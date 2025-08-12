We’ve just released a brand new patch full of bug fixes and improvements for Below Zero!



This update will roll out worldwide and might take some time to appear across the globe.

PC & Console



Added a pop-up newsfeed that can be used for one-time-only announcements.

Fixed a rare bug that would stop the game world from streaming in and make the game unresponsive when attempting to save in some cases.

Fixed the Ice Worm always damaging the Vehicle/Snowfox/Player from any distance.

Changed the chance of knocking the player off of the Snowfox when taking damage from the Ice Worm from 100% to 25% to make the encounter less frustrating..

Changed the Snowfox's collider to make it less annoying to drive by, greatly reducing the amount it can get stuck on obstacles and props.

Changed the orientation of the Snowfox when deployed to now properly face the same direction as the player to make it easier to mount in a hurry.

Changed the Snowfox's damage from terrain impact from 100% to 12%, to not need as many repairs from just driving.

Fixed when the Ice Worm pushed the Snowfox it would only trigger a cooldown to the physical push but not damage and knock off.

Fixed the Snowfox occasionally falling inside the terrain and disappearing forever when deploying it.

Fixed the "lightning flashes" accessibility option preventing the Repair Tool from using power when it was unchecked.

Changed the main menu on all platforms by removing the merchandise store banner.

Fixed the texture filter quality to use Bilinear for some sprites on the Blueprints PDA tab.



PC only (excluding Windows Store)