Not someone else—this is the story of finding yourself.

"VARLET" is now available!

To commemorate the release of "VARLET," we are also unveiling a special illustration by RIRI Yamashita, who created the game’s opening animation!

illustration by 山下RIRI（@RIRI45309899）

Furthermore, a limited-time launch sale is being held to celebrate the release of "VARLET"!

The Digital Deluxe Edition, which allows you to experience the world of "VARLET" in even greater depth, is also available at a discount alongside the main game. Don’t miss this opportunity!



\[Digital Deluxe Edition (Bundle) here]

The "VARLET" Digital Deluxe Edition is a set that includes the full game (download version) along with the following content:

■ VARLET - (Digital Version)

■ Digital Creative Artbook (80 pages)*

■ Digital Special Album (53 tracks)

■ Monark & The Caligula Effect 2 School Uniform Set DLC

Be sure to grab the Digital Deluxe Edition and enjoy the world of "VARLET" even more!

Self discovery begins with you.

"VARLET" These students struggle to find their own answer while coping with the difficulties of growing up. As you get to know them, you'll come to know more about yourself in this school life RPG.

■Official Website (ENG)

https://www.cs.furyu.jp/varlet/en/



■Official X (JP/ENG)

https://x.com/team_noir_info





