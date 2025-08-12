We’re excited today to release a new patch for Subnautica!



Thanks to some of the incredible development done on the mobile version of Subnautica, we were able to port that work across to other versions of the game.



This update will roll out worldwide and might take some time to appear across the globe.

Change Log

PC & Console



Added a pop-up newsfeed that can be used for one-time-only announcements.

Fixed an issue where passing through the Alien Arch portals (e.g. in the Primary Containment Facility) in your PRAWN suit freezes stats like oxygen or hunger, if you exited the suit.

Fixed the PRAWN suit sometimes falling through the map or getting stuck when the player returns from an Alien Arch portal.

Fixed Leviathans having a tendency to fly above the ocean surface when grabbing the Seamoth or PRAWN suit in certain cases.

Fixed having a permanent player view rotation offset upon respawning, if the player died while piloting the Scanner Room Camera Drone.

Fixed the game freezing if a player managed to construct a SeaBase piece inside of the Cyclops. It is now recognized as an obstacle for base building.

Fixed a bug where the Repulsion Cannon could displace objects built inside the Cyclops, causing them to fall outside of it and sometimes disappearing into the sea floor.

PC Only (Excluding Windows Store)



