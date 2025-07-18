 Skip to content
Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×
Search powered by Algolia
18 July 2025 Build 18805569 Edited 18 July 2025 – 02:09:08 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community
・Made changes related to additional content.
・Added the ability to display simple indicators for hit effects during battle.
・Fixed a bug that caused Woodland Remedy to be undeliverable during the main story quest "Back on Our Feet" for certain save files, rendering the quest impossible to complete.
・Fixed a bug where a certain sequence of progression would sometimes cause the pioneering quest "Information on the Harvest Project" to not activate.
・Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to close while synthesis animations were being fast-forwarded.
・Minor adjustments and bug fixes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 3123411
  • Loading history…
Ad-free Steam data for everyone since 2012
Support SteamDB • Donate or contribute
Open link