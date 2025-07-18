・Made changes related to additional content.

・Added the ability to display simple indicators for hit effects during battle.

・Fixed a bug that caused Woodland Remedy to be undeliverable during the main story quest "Back on Our Feet" for certain save files, rendering the quest impossible to complete.

・Fixed a bug where a certain sequence of progression would sometimes cause the pioneering quest "Information on the Harvest Project" to not activate.

・Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to close while synthesis animations were being fast-forwarded.

・Minor adjustments and bug fixes.