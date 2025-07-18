・Made changes related to additional content.
・Added the ability to display simple indicators for hit effects during battle.
・Fixed a bug that caused Woodland Remedy to be undeliverable during the main story quest "Back on Our Feet" for certain save files, rendering the quest impossible to complete.
・Fixed a bug where a certain sequence of progression would sometimes cause the pioneering quest "Information on the Harvest Project" to not activate.
・Fixed a bug that sometimes caused the game to close while synthesis animations were being fast-forwarded.
・Minor adjustments and bug fixes.
Update Details Ver.1.0.3.0（Steam®）
Update notes via Steam Community
