30 July 2025 Build 18784788 Edited 30 July 2025 – 21:09:13 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Let’s go over the update 1.0.8 information!



💡Added

  • New themed mobs in the Arcane Crypt.
    • Phantom Archer
    • Lich
    • Evil Cleric
    • Darkness Guardian

  • Now there is an indicator when approaching interactable objects.
  • Chaos Cups have been added and are scattered across the map.
  • New decorations added.




🔥Changes

  • General visual and lighting adjustments.
  • Golem health slightly reduced.




🪲Fixes:

  • Accelerated time in normal mode has been fixed.
  • The “Next Phase” button should now work correctly.


Thank you very much!
Terra Bytes

