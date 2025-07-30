Hello everyone!Let’s go over the update 1.0.8 information!
💡Added
- New themed mobs in the Arcane Crypt.
- Phantom Archer
- Lich
- Evil Cleric
- Darkness Guardian
- Phantom Archer
- Now there is an indicator when approaching interactable objects.
- Chaos Cups have been added and are scattered across the map.
- New decorations added.
🔥Changes
- General visual and lighting adjustments.
- Golem health slightly reduced.
🪲Fixes:
- Accelerated time in normal mode has been fixed.
- The “Next Phase” button should now work correctly.
👉 Join our Discord to stay updated and suggest new content!Discord
Share your suggestions in the feedback channels!
Thank you very much!
Terra Bytes
Changed files in this update