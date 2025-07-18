Hello everyone!



This update has been on the testing branch for a while. It's now stable and is released to all players.





Fixed an issue where the achievement "total industrialisation" took a long time to trigger on very long saves. It has to check if you have produced all resources ever and used to only check 200 time points. If your save was many hours old, it could take a long time for the achievement to trigger.

Improved the city stats chart to always show the current production on the right edge. This is related to above: With long saves, we only show 200 data points out of all city stats, and the latest changes could be invisible, because they're not part of the 200 shown data points yet.

Fixed an issue where terraforming production would not be recorded in the city stats charts properly.



If any of you experience problems with this update, let us know.



Thanks, and happy playing!