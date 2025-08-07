We’re overjoyed to let you all know that Heatwave, our newest free content update, is now available on Steam!

Deserts and Savannahs on the Far Side of the World

In Heatwave, we’ve added the brand new arid region to the game with never before seen flora and fauna in the world of Terra Nil. We have sandy deserts, salt pans, canyons and floodplains. You’ll be populating these landscapes with some of the world’s most famous animals: elephants, lions, giraffes and rhinos to name a few.

Parched Oasis

In the first arid map, you’ll be restoring an inland delta, inspired by the real world Okavango Delta. You’ll need to burn alien vegetation to restore the rivers, before creating savannah and alluvial vegetation. Savannah has a special interaction with elephants, based on the mutually beneficial relationship they share in real life.

Canyon Peaks

In the second arid level, inspired by the famous Grand Canyon, a massive gorge bisects the map. On one side, you’ll need to deal with oil fires which lower your resources if they get out of control, and on the other, a radioactive city needs to be cleansed. This map also introduces our new favourite character, ERW1N.

ERW1N is our very own recycling rover, who can combat radiation, recycle buildings, and scan for seeds. ERW1N is controlled with a joystick minigame.

Fracked Floodplain

The final challenge of the arid region is a floodplain decimated by industry. You’ll need to use creative methods to clean the oil, before restoring life to the watering holes on the edge of the desert. Finally, create a biofuel-powered rocket to reach your existing spacecraft in orbit.

Photography Mode

We’ve long since wanted to have a photo mode in Terra Nil, and now we finally do! This new mode allows you to take pictures of animals that you’ve made happy. Photos can be stored in your handbook (and on your hard drive). There’s also a scoring system - see how good a photo you can take!

Heatwave has been a labour of love for us. Both the arid region and the photography system were features cut from the original game to hit our deadline. So it’s fair to say that we’re incredibly happy to finally be able to share our vision of Terra Nil, complete with all 5 major climate zones, with all of you!

Thanks for all your support so far, and in the future.

-Sam and team Terra Nil

P.S. To celebrate this huge milestone, Terra Nil is discounted by 60% for a limited time (sale starting at 10AM Pacific). There's no better time to jump in than now.

