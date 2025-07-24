🌀 Version 0.1 Now Available on Steam!



We’re excited to announce that Apocalypse of the Universe (v0.1) is now live on Steam!



Step into a world consumed by darkness, where portals to demonic realms have shattered the land. In this 2D platformer adventure, you play as an elven warrior on a desperate mission to save his homeland from total annihilation.



⚔ What Awaits You:

Challenging platforming through corrupted lands filled with traps, enemies, and secrets

Dynamic combat with a magical bow, melee attacks, and upgradeable abilities

Epic boss battles — defeat the gatekeepers and seal the demonic rifts

Exploration & progression — unlock hidden paths, solve puzzles, and level up your hero

Beautiful pixel art in a dark fantasy world

Lore-rich storytelling with cinematic moments and mysterious fragments of the past

Version 0.1 marks the first public release — a solid foundation with core mechanics, combat, and several regions to explore. Your feedback will help shape what’s to come!



🛡️ Ready to fight back against the darkness?

Download now on Steam and join the resistance.



🌑 The fate of the world rests in your hands.