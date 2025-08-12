Gang Beasts update 1.27 releases today on all supported platforms. This patch focuses on bug fixes with some limited aesthetic improvements, as well as a number of background modifications needed for subsequent updates, including planned support for crossplay. The glass has been cleaned and polished to make it shinier, fixing a number of glaring issues with the glass fracture system.



The key modifications and fixes made in the 1.27 build are:



Stages

Fixed an issue with character walk cycles when lifting objects/characters on stairs

Fixed glass fragments blurring on Lighthouse

Fixed some colliders on Chute to make sausages fall as expected

Fixed some stability issues with bricks on Girders

Modified camera on Subway (to constrain camera movement within set bounds)

Modified shipping container to stop them from detaching prematurely on Containers

Optimised the glass fragmentation system



Costume

Fixed an issue with costume buoyancy for kigurumis

Fixed an issue with crane geometry that made characters jitter when close to the crane arm

Fixed an issue with the welders mask visor separating aggressively

Fixed clipping issues on the tank top costume part

Fixed erratic fez behaviour when interacting with certain objects on grind

Fixed missing character geometry when wearing the Hi-Vis vest

Fixed missing character geometry when wearing the security jacket

Fixed missing character geometry when wearing the warrior dress

Fixed missing character geometry with some football t-shirts

Removed a duplicate “empty” costume slot from base costumes set



Online

Fixed an issue with players failing to join game sessions when accepting invites without the game open

Fixed an issue with players getting stuck when the host shuts down the game (Switch only)



Graphics

Fixed an issue with the draw distance of shadows (to stop them from being truncated)

Modified glass fracturing aesthetics



Other

Disabled input for non-host players when a game session is starting

Fixed an issue that could fatal exception when modifying the language selection

Fixed an issue that stopped characters from sitting when the input for “jump” is held

Fixed an issue where character names show as “Player 0” in error

Fixed an issue with characters facing away from the camera on the join screen

Fixed an issue with targeting offsets when climbing some surfaces and objects

Fixed an issue with text rendering incorrectly for some languages

Fixed an issue with the countdown timer UI showing on the pause menu

Fixed the ball attraction system in Football mode to stop footballs from pushing/pulling characters

Modified the “Default” option in settings to revert the language selection to the default



Thank you for playing Gang Beasts.



Boneloaf