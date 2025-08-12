 Skip to content
12 August 2025 Build 18703326 Edited 12 August 2025 – 12:09:02 UTC by Wendy Share
Update notes via Steam Community

Gang Beasts update 1.27 releases today on all supported platforms. This patch focuses on bug fixes with some limited aesthetic improvements, as well as a number of background modifications needed for subsequent updates, including planned support for crossplay. The glass has been cleaned and polished to make it shinier, fixing a number of glaring issues with the glass fracture system.

The key modifications and fixes made in the 1.27 build are:

Stages

  • Fixed an issue with character walk cycles when lifting objects/characters on stairs

  • Fixed glass fragments blurring on Lighthouse

  • Fixed some colliders on Chute to make sausages fall as expected

  • Fixed some stability issues with bricks on Girders

  • Modified camera on Subway (to constrain camera movement within set bounds)

  • Modified shipping container to stop them from detaching prematurely on Containers

  • Optimised the glass fragmentation system

Costume

  • Fixed an issue with costume buoyancy for kigurumis

  • Fixed an issue with crane geometry that made characters jitter when close to the crane arm

  • Fixed an issue with the welders mask visor separating aggressively

  • Fixed clipping issues on the tank top costume part

  • Fixed erratic fez behaviour when interacting with certain objects on grind

  • Fixed missing character geometry when wearing the Hi-Vis vest

  • Fixed missing character geometry when wearing the security jacket

  • Fixed missing character geometry when wearing the warrior dress

  • Fixed missing character geometry with some football t-shirts

  • Removed a duplicate “empty” costume slot from base costumes set

Online

  • Fixed an issue with players failing to join game sessions when accepting invites without the game open

  • Fixed an issue with players getting stuck when the host shuts down the game (Switch only)

Graphics

  • Fixed an issue with the draw distance of shadows (to stop them from being truncated)

  • Modified glass fracturing aesthetics

Other

  • Disabled input for non-host players when a game session is starting

  • Fixed an issue that could fatal exception when modifying the language selection

  • Fixed an issue that stopped characters from sitting when the input for “jump” is held

  • Fixed an issue where character names show as “Player 0” in error

  • Fixed an issue with characters facing away from the camera on the join screen

  • Fixed an issue with targeting offsets when climbing some surfaces and objects

  • Fixed an issue with text rendering incorrectly for some languages

  • Fixed an issue with the countdown timer UI showing on the pause menu

  • Fixed the ball attraction system in Football mode to stop footballs from pushing/pulling characters

  • Modified the “Default” option in settings to revert the language selection to the default

Thank you for playing Gang Beasts.

Boneloaf

Changed files in this update

