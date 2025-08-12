Gang Beasts update 1.27 releases today on all supported platforms. This patch focuses on bug fixes with some limited aesthetic improvements, as well as a number of background modifications needed for subsequent updates, including planned support for crossplay. The glass has been cleaned and polished to make it shinier, fixing a number of glaring issues with the glass fracture system.
The key modifications and fixes made in the 1.27 build are:
Stages
Fixed an issue with character walk cycles when lifting objects/characters on stairs
Fixed glass fragments blurring on Lighthouse
Fixed some colliders on Chute to make sausages fall as expected
Fixed some stability issues with bricks on Girders
Modified camera on Subway (to constrain camera movement within set bounds)
Modified shipping container to stop them from detaching prematurely on Containers
Optimised the glass fragmentation system
Costume
Fixed an issue with costume buoyancy for kigurumis
Fixed an issue with crane geometry that made characters jitter when close to the crane arm
Fixed an issue with the welders mask visor separating aggressively
Fixed clipping issues on the tank top costume part
Fixed erratic fez behaviour when interacting with certain objects on grind
Fixed missing character geometry when wearing the Hi-Vis vest
Fixed missing character geometry when wearing the security jacket
Fixed missing character geometry when wearing the warrior dress
Fixed missing character geometry with some football t-shirts
Removed a duplicate “empty” costume slot from base costumes set
Online
Fixed an issue with players failing to join game sessions when accepting invites without the game open
Fixed an issue with players getting stuck when the host shuts down the game (Switch only)
Graphics
Fixed an issue with the draw distance of shadows (to stop them from being truncated)
Modified glass fracturing aesthetics
Other
Disabled input for non-host players when a game session is starting
Fixed an issue that could fatal exception when modifying the language selection
Fixed an issue that stopped characters from sitting when the input for “jump” is held
Fixed an issue where character names show as “Player 0” in error
Fixed an issue with characters facing away from the camera on the join screen
Fixed an issue with targeting offsets when climbing some surfaces and objects
Fixed an issue with text rendering incorrectly for some languages
Fixed an issue with the countdown timer UI showing on the pause menu
Fixed the ball attraction system in Football mode to stop footballs from pushing/pulling characters
Modified the “Default” option in settings to revert the language selection to the default
Thank you for playing Gang Beasts.
Boneloaf
