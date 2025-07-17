Dear constructors and engineers,

It’s time to dust off your hard hats, grab your high-vis gear and get building: Bridge Constructor Studio is out now!

Bridge Constructor Studio is a heartfelt tribute to the best-selling Bridge Constructor series, packed with everything fans love, and more. Whether you're a seasoned builder or just starting out, it's the perfect place to unleash your creativity.

Design clever constructions in charming 3D mini-dioramas, then run simulations to see if they stand the test. Blending fan-favorite features with a modern visual style, intuitive controls, no budget limits, and optional challenges, it’s the ultimate bridge-building playground for veterans and newcomers alike.

We hope you enjoy Bridge Constructor Studio, whether you’re going “hands-on” in the VR version, physically placing each beam and bolt like you’re on-site at the construction, or embracing the “office-job” approach in the non-VR version, planning and testing from the comfort of your desk. Either way, it's the same game, same features, and the same opportunity to build the bridges of your dreams – just with a different feel in the driver's seat.

We’re always grateful to hear your feedback, so make sure to let us know what you think right here in the comments or in the Community Hub.

We appreciate your support and wish you a lot of fun with this quintessential Bridge Constructor game!

All the best and happy constructing!

ClockStone & Headup