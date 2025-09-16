Hello everyone!

As announced a few weeks ago, we have been hard at work on the Blueprints update, featuring the highly requested blueprint feature, unlockable in the tech tree, along with other additions to smooth out your overall experience!

To celebrate, Microtopia is 30% off for the first time ever, so if you or a friend haven’t picked up a copy yet, now’s the perfect time!

We hope you enjoy this update and are looking forward to your feedback! 🐜



Blueprints Update - Full patch notes: