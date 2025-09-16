Hello everyone!
As announced a few weeks ago, we have been hard at work on the Blueprints update, featuring the highly requested blueprint feature, unlockable in the tech tree, along with other additions to smooth out your overall experience!
To celebrate, Microtopia is 30% off for the first time ever, so if you or a friend haven’t picked up a copy yet, now’s the perfect time!
We hope you enjoy this update and are looking forward to your feedback! 🐜
Blueprints Update - Full patch notes:
Added blueprints, unlockable in the tech tree. Duplicate entire groups of buildings by using floor tiles.
Added Steam Workshop functionality with blueprints.
Added the floor tile selector, used to make blueprints.
Added the link counter gate, a new logic trail that counts ants that are 'linked' to it. The link won't be lost whenever an ant is upgraded.
Counter ends can clear links from ants.
Changed the counter gate area calculation algorithm. Nested counter gates should now be more straightforward. You can choose between a few different calculation settings.
Added gate chaining functionality. Gates 'chained' consecutively without any splits will act as AND gates and will all be checked at once whenever an ant passes the first one.
Removed concrete core functionality, concrete floor tiles now cost 1 concrete to build.
Added 12 new iron decorational pieces.
Changed the concrete core to be a decorational piece.
Added 11 new concrete decorational pieces.
Added resin floor tiles, which can be placed in 10 different colors.
Added functionality to 'drag out' floor tiles so you can place a lot of floor tiles in one go.
Catapult can now be assigned to multiple targets.
Added functionality to copy and paste the settings in a building or gate.
Added C and V hotkeys for copy and paste.
Added pipette hotkey to mouse3, to select a building or trail by hovering over a placed one. Building/gate settings will also be applied.
Added a pause/play button to the interface.
Added Z hotkeys to several 'interact with building' features (stockpile, catapult, flight pads, stockpile gate)
Added Q and E hotkeys to rotate current placing building.
Added option to enable/disable mouse rotation for placing buildings, also possible to have it only when not placing on a grid.
UI when an ant is selected now shows what it is carrying.
Recipe durations shown in building UI.
Tech tree shows required ingredients for building or recipe.
Added holograms of ants and materials that are shown when hovering over applicable buildings and gates.
Changed the gyne cocoon mesh to entice people to use it in a more efficient manner. You'll need to replace the building with a new one, sorry for any inconvenience!
Updated the tech tree, added all new features and rearranged a few things.
Added several new tutorials.
Reduced iron plate recipe ingredients to 3 iron.
Added new giant island variants that can appear randomly when finding islands.
Floor tiles are now displayed in different colors during placements.
Stockpile gate defaults to "less than".
Counter gates can now see ants waiting inside buildings.
Added "Not enough gyne points" text in tech tree.
Made concrete floor tile and decorations cheaper.
