10 May 2025 Build 18415414
  • When starting a Capital Boss battle both you and the enemy's shot timer will reset

  • When starting a Capital Boss battle your fighters' health will refill and the next will spawn if one is waiting

  • Turret Power part regenerating now has a very small grace period where the debuff is still active for consistency

  • Fleet adaptive nodes changed to 50% reduction per run.

  • 5th galaxy added levels to R1A, R5 and R7 to make affording A6 a bit easier (If already maxed, they will still be maxed)

  • On UT reward selection screen enemies can now be hovered to see their stats

  • Added option to V. Device to show an indicator on a shard if it drops in your current sector

  • A Void Shard in the discard slot wont show up as potentially missing in Stats displays

  • Changed the challenge prompt for Synth challenge 5 to flash at 4e21 Synth Speed

  • Fixed auto nav hold position sometimes overshooting

  • Possibly fixed issue with warp Keres swarmers getting very close and not dying

  • Typo fixes

  • (Accessibility) Split option for disabling battle background and fleet galaxy background into 2 separate ones

  • (Mobile) UT size/scroll issue

  • (iOS) Fix Fleet crash

