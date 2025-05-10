When starting a Capital Boss battle both you and the enemy's shot timer will reset

When starting a Capital Boss battle your fighters' health will refill and the next will spawn if one is waiting

Turret Power part regenerating now has a very small grace period where the debuff is still active for consistency

Fleet adaptive nodes changed to 50% reduction per run.

5th galaxy added levels to R1A, R5 and R7 to make affording A6 a bit easier (If already maxed, they will still be maxed)

On UT reward selection screen enemies can now be hovered to see their stats

Added option to V. Device to show an indicator on a shard if it drops in your current sector

A Void Shard in the discard slot wont show up as potentially missing in Stats displays

Changed the challenge prompt for Synth challenge 5 to flash at 4e21 Synth Speed

Fixed auto nav hold position sometimes overshooting

Possibly fixed issue with warp Keres swarmers getting very close and not dying

Typo fixes

(Accessibility) Split option for disabling battle background and fleet galaxy background into 2 separate ones

(Mobile) UT size/scroll issue