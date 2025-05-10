Sea of Trials is a world where survival and strategy go hand in hand. On some islands, you’ll find peaceful villages, but their inhabitants are cursed, and it’s up to you to help them break free. Heal the villagers, clear dungeons, develop the village, and improve your reputation to get better trade prices for buying and selling resources.

In these villages, you can also buy slaves who are cursed, heal them over time, and once they’re cured, you can hire them onto your raft as crew members. Strengthen your team and increase your chances of survival.

Every expansion of your village and reputation boost opens new opportunities, making your role in this world even more important. But every decision you make will affect your path and the future of the village.

Are you ready to help the cursed, earn respect, and become a true leader in Sea of Trials?